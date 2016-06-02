|
|
Celebrating the pipe organ, the King of Instruments
…a visit with Professor Huw Lewis and students following the renovation of the 1929 Skinner organ in Dimnent Memorial Chapel at Hope College.
…while passing yet another landmark, we share a bit of history with these selections from the program's 30th birthday party.
Hear about our upcoming show
Three (Not So) Easy Pieces
, Program No. 1706 (2/6/2016)
For the convenience of those of you with mobile devices, now you can listen to our PIPEDREAMS audio at http://www.yourclassical.org!
See highlights of the 2016 Tour to Northern England & Scotland by visiting the Pipedreams 2016 Tour page.
HOWEVER, we are deep into planning a trip to Australia (October 31-November 13, 2017)… specifically to Melbourne and Sydney. Watch our website for more information about this special Pipedreams 35th Anniversary Tour hosted by Michael Barone. Get the news first when you sign up for our newsletter!
Michael Barone makes personal appearances here and there, and would love to greet you at one of these upcoming events:
February 19, 2017:
There’s a likelihood that Michael Barone will show up for the gala organ inaugural (and 8-hour marathon performance) at the University of Iowa. If you’re in the area, stop by!
March 18, 2017:
Join Michael Barone and friends for a full morning and afternoon of free performances during the annual Before Bach’s Birthday Bash in the Twin Cities. Details TBA.
March 29, 2017
Michael hosts a concert featuring the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ at Philadelphia’s Verizon Hall, with organist Jeffrey Brillhart and the all-woman Norwegian brass ensemble tenThing.
May 20, 2017
Michael hosts another Kimmel Center Organ Series concert, featuring Atlanta virtuoso Norman Mackenzie in a solo performance on the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ.
June 10, 2017
Join Michael Barone and an amiable crew of local soloists and ensembles for the day-long 7th Annual Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ Day at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia…with fun for the entire family!
August 5-11, 2017
Join with Michael Barone (co-chair) and friends for the Organ Historical Society’s 2017 National Convention in Minnesota!
You can 'meet Michael' in places that few have a chance to visit, inside the marvelous, magnificent and monumental Wanamaker Grand Court Organ at Macy's Philadelphia Department Store…via a superb behind-the-scenes visit with Wanamaker Organ curator Curt Mangel, via a detailed DVD that reveals much about this incredible music-making masterpiece.
Have a question about the show? Can’t remember the name of something you heard? Can’t find something on our site? Let us know
Sign up for the email newsletter!
Check our list of upcoming events and other involvements.
Follow these links for more information about Michael’s appearances around the country.
Have a question about the show or about Pipe organs?
Read mailbag questions and answers
–OR–
Send in your Question.
Behind the Facade:
A Listener’s Guide to the Pipe Organ
Downloads are available of the complete Bach organ works played on historic instruments by James Kibbie of the University of Michigan.
1985 Taylor & Boody organ at Holy Cross College, Worcester, Massachusetts
Your tax-deductible contribution will help support Pipedreams’s
online efforts.
Associated Pipe Organ Builders of America
National broadcasts of Pipedreams are made possible with funding from Mr. and Mrs. Wesley C. Dudley, MAHADH Fund of HRK Foundation, by the contributions of listeners to American Public Media stations, and by the Associated Pipe Organ Builders of America, APOBA, representing designers and creators of fine instruments heard throughout the country, on the Web, and toll-free at 800-473-5270.