…the annual Olde Yeare-New Year reflection, with highlights from recent recordings, concert excerpts, prize-winning performances, memorial tributes, and more.

…whether with carols or noels, anthems or improvisations, these musicians proclaim holiday cheer!

October 2-4, 2016

Michael Barone is one of several guest presenters at the 56th Annual Conference on Organ Music at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

October 23, 2016

Michael Barone returns to the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, TX for a PIPEDREAMS LIVE! event to inaugurating a new season in the Opus 100: Lay Family Concert Organ Series.

An Amazing Organ Restoration Story:

An Amazing Organ Restoration Story:

On many occasions, PIPEDREAMS broadcasts have featured compact discs from the catalog of JAV Recordings . The inspiration for that catalog, and the devotion of its manager, was initiated years ago by the sound of a modest church organ in Brooklyn, an instrument that had been silent for more than a decade, but now lives again! The organ at Our Lady of Refuge Church is quite extraordinary, and its restoration revealed a surprisingly versatile instrument which, despite its modest specification, has been proven capable of playing a wide variety of music in an authoritative and compelling way.