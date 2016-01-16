|
|
Celebrating the pipe organ, the King of Instruments
…as prelude to the next Pipedreams Tour (May 23-June 4), this selection of instruments featured in our itinerary.
…music for the Feast of Epiphany, celebrating the journey of the Wise Men and their celestial beacon.
News for the New Year
, Program No. 1703 (1/16/2016)
For the convenience of those of you with mobile devices, now you can listen to our PIPEDREAMS audio at http://www.yourclassical.org!
See highlights of the 2016 Tour to Northern England & Scotland by visiting the Pipedreams 2016 Tour page.
Michael Barone makes personal appearances here and there, and would love to greet you at one of these upcoming events:
February 19, 2017:
There’s a likelihood that Michael Barone will show up for the gala organ inaugural (and 8-hour marathon performance) at the University of Iowa. If you’re in the area, stop by!
March 18, 2017:
Join Michael Barone and friends for a full morning and afternoon of free performances during the annual Before Bach’s Birthday Bash in the Twin Cities. Details TBA.
You can 'meet Michael' in places that few have a chance to visit, inside the marvelous, magnificent and monumental Wanamaker Grand Court Organ at Macy's Philadelphia Department Store…via a superb behind-the-scenes visit with Wanamaker Organ curator Curt Mangel, via a detailed DVD that reveals much about this incredible music-making masterpiece.
Behind the Facade:
A Listener’s Guide to the Pipe Organ
Downloads are available of the complete Bach organ works played on historic instruments by James Kibbie of the University of Michigan.
2002 Létourneau organ, Op. 50, at the Winspear Centre for Music, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
