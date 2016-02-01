|
Celebrating the pipe organ, the King of Instruments
…the annual Olde Yeare-New Year reflection, with highlights from recent recordings, concert excerpts, prize-winning performances, memorial tributes, and more.
…whether with carols or noels, anthems or improvisations, these musicians proclaim holiday cheer!
Follow the Star
, Program No. 1701 (1/2/2016)
See highlights of the 2015 Tour to Poland by visiting the Pipedreams 2015 Tour page.
Michael Barone makes personal appearances here and there, and would love to greet you at one of these upcoming events:
October 2-4, 2016
Michael Barone is one of several guest presenters at the 56th Annual Conference on Organ Music at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
October 23, 2016
Michael Barone returns to the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, TX for a PIPEDREAMS LIVE! event to inaugurating a new season in the Opus 100: Lay Family Concert Organ Series.
You can 'meet Michael' in places that few have a chance to visit, inside the marvelous, magnificent and monumental Wanamaker Grand Court Organ at Macy's Philadelphia Department Store…via a superb behind-the-scenes visit with Wanamaker Organ curator Curt Mangel, via a detailed DVD that reveals much about this incredible music-making masterpiece.
Behind the Facade:
A Listener’s Guide to the Pipe Organ
Downloads are available of the complete Bach organ works played on historic instruments by James Kibbie of the University of Michigan.
2006 Fritts organ at Saint Joseph Cathedral, Columbus, Ohio
